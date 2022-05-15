Swiss National Bank Takes $1.94 Million Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 39.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 1,268.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 97,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after buying an additional 35,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,998,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,026,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $39.36 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

