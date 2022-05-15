Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Winmark worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 210,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $208.87 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $277.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.19.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total value of $351,630.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

