The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stake Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,845 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 481,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.7% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $62.75 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

