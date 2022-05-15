USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.96. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.82 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $169,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

