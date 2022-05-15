Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

