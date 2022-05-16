276 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 276 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $261.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.03. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.60 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

