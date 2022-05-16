5,003 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,552,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $111.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.16. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $131.07.

