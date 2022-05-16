7,748 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and sold 509,025 shares valued at $20,927,268. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.65.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

