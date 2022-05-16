abrdn plc Purchases 101,841 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,841 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.96% of RingCentral worth $166,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RingCentral by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 40.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,109,000 after acquiring an additional 114,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RingCentral by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RingCentral by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,360,000 after acquiring an additional 139,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.68.

NYSE:RNG opened at $69.30 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.