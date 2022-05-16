Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Position Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314,544 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Acacia Research worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40,930 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90,451 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of ACTG opened at $4.47 on Monday. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 251.22%.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

