Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Adecoagro worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 395,227 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Adecoagro by 5.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,181,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 172,786 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 10.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,969,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,818,000 after purchasing an additional 269,028 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,321,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Adecoagro by 5,060.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 653,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of AGRO opened at $10.25 on Monday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

About Adecoagro (Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.