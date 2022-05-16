AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of AeroVironment worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $80.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

