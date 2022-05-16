American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,242,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

DTM opened at $54.09 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

