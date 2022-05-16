Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,604 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $291,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

