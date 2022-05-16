Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.62. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

