Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aramark by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 443.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $33.64 on Monday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Aramark Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.