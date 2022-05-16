B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.30 per share, with a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,053,114.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 667,227 shares of company stock worth $19,408,938. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

B. Riley Financial Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.