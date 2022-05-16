Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,908 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $44.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.