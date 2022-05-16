Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,099,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,185,000 after purchasing an additional 473,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $64.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

