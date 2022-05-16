Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $628,000 Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

NYSE:BIT opened at $14.56 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

