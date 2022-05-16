Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $103.06 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

