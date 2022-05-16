Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.95.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $295.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.29 and its 200 day moving average is $309.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $1,944,337 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

