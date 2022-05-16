Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $707,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $268.16 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.26 and its 200-day moving average is $283.06.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

