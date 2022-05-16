Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in FMC by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.64.

Shares of FMC opened at $116.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

