Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $637,000 in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $76.08 on Monday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $71.74 and a one year high of $100.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42.

