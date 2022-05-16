Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $673,000 in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of AdvanSix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.76.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

