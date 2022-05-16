Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $147.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

