Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder bought 8,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

