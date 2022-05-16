Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,294 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.22 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.12 and a 1 year high of $110.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

