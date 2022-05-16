Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after buying an additional 503,833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after buying an additional 1,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after buying an additional 621,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,637,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

