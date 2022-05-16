Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,271 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $194,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

TXRH stock opened at $78.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,125 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

