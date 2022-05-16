Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

