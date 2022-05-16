Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

