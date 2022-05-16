Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 902 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after buying an additional 857,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 85.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after buying an additional 766,518 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 498,007 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 122.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 626,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 344,525 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 232,123 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

