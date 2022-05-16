Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $84,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Apple stock opened at $147.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

