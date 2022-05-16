Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,888 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of First Financial Bankshares worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $40.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $223,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 892,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,353,065.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.