Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 369.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,513 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.48% of Adtalem Global Education worth $21,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

