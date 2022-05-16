Bank of America Corp DE Buys 31,407 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of AZEK worth $19,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AZEK by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

