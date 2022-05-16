Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Rollins worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

