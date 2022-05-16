Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.43% of Walker & Dunlop worth $20,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $103.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.17. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

