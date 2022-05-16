Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $20,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

EFT opened at $11.95 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

