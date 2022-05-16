Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,991,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,037,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $20,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 611,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 283,886 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,047,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 188,066 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

