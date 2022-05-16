Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.52% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $20,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

SHYD opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

