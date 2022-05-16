Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Bentley Systems worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 435,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,672,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bentley Systems by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

BSY stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $71.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at $797,597,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,109,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,833,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

