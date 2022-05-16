Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.72% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $21,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

PBH stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

