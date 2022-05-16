Bank of America Corp DE Has $19.80 Million Position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.07% of Fanhua worth $19,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fanhua by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fanhua by 62.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 151,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fanhua by 382.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fanhua during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FANH stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. Fanhua Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). Fanhua had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.69%.

About Fanhua (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.