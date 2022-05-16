Bank of America Corp DE Has $19.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $19,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70.

