Bank of America Corp DE Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.65% of Commvault Systems worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 115.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,448. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

