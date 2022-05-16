Bank of America Corp DE Has $20.28 Million Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.87% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $20,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 116,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 110,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 530.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 76,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Cowen cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

EBS stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.