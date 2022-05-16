Bank of America Corp DE Has $20.41 Million Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.02% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $20,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SKT opened at $17.76 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

